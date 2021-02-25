Erie County Water Authority working to repair water main break affecting several locations in the county

West Seneca, Lackawanna, and southern Cheektowaga are also expected to be impacted by reduced water pressure.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority says some customers may expect decreased or lack of water on Wednesday due to a main pipe break.

The ECWA says a "significant break to a 48-inch transmission main near its Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in Evans" happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to this, Orchard Park residents and residents of the towns south of Orchard Park may be without water on Wednesday. West Seneca, Lackawanna, and southern Cheektowaga residents may experience reduced water pressure as well.

The ECWA says they're working quickly to resolve the issue.

“ECWA crews are on site, have isolated the break, and are beginning repairs to the transmission main," the water authority said in a statement.

