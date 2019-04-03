BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority spent Sunday and Monday fixing about two dozen water main breaks.

Many of those happened in the Cheektowaga-Lancaster area, which the ECWA blamed on the quick thawing and freezing we've seen.

They know things like this will happen when they see this weather. The problem, according to the ECWA, is that there really isn't a way to predict which pipes will break.

The water authority expected to get everyone's water back up and running by Monday afternoon.