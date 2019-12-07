WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority recently started a construction project on Main Street in Williamsville that will include lane restrictions.

The ECWA will replace a 30-inch transmission main on Main Street, at the I-290 ramp during a 60-day window. In an effort to avoid traffic congestion during business hours, the work will take place between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Williamsville recently celebrates the completion of recent construction projects on East Spring Street and Main Street.

