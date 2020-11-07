Erie County Water Authority reports 13 water main breaks over 24 hours

The water authority says due to the recent heatwave, there was an increased demand for water which caused the water lines to become over pressurized and break.

The Erie County Water Authority says there have been 13 water main breaks across the area since noon Friday.

Crews from the water authority and outside contractors are currently responding to all identified breaks and are working to fully restore service to those impacted. The water authority added that all of the breaks are minor, but some customers may potentially experience reduced water pressure.

The water authority says Amherst was the most impacted area with seven water main breaks, while there were four in West Seneca has had four, and one each in Lancaster and Lackawanna.