ECWA: Repairs complete to water main break near Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Water Authority says it has completed repairs to the water main break near its Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in Evans.

According to the water authority, service is back to normal for customers in the affected areas, adding that the system was pressurized and the storage tanks are being filled. In addition, Road work restoration on Lake Shore Road is expected to be completed today.

The water authority released a statement saying in part, "We would to like to commend our dedicated line crews, production department, and professional engineers who worked around the clock to keep our system running and getting it back in full service efficiently and effectively.

"We also would like to thank our impacted customers for their patience and understanding as this critical and challenging repair was completed."

The break left some customers with a decrease or a lack of water on Thursday, when a "significant break to a 48-inch transmission main" happened around 10:45 a.m.