BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Water Authority fired their Executive Director Earl Jann at their regular board meeting on Thursday.

This comes after the State's Athorities Budget Office issued their report on the water authority. In the ABO's report, the Erie County Water Authority was said to have refused to hand over all the documents requested, approved spending without fully meeting their fiduciary duty, illegally conducted some business in private, lacked transparency, and didn't tell customers about fee increases in a timely manner.

The Erie County District Attorney's office is also investigating the Erie County Water Authority. According to the D.A.'s office, the "matter" has been assigned to the Assistant D.A. in charge of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Bureau - which deals with matters of public integrity. Prosecutors will be contacting the Authorities Budget Office.

