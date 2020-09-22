Erie County virtual community development forums this week

Two virtual forums are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday night for residents of the Block Grant Consortium.

These forums will be used to help the County determine what the area needs to include in its 2021 Community Development application to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Block Grant Consortium is made up of 34 municipalities, excluding Buffalo, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Tonawanda and Hamburg. Each municipality will also be holding individual meetings at some point in the next six weeks.

"These public forums are designed to give residents the opportunity to advocate for what is important to them and let officials know what they value in their own neighborhoods," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "It is important for residents to get involved, though, and I encourage all to participate and make their voices and concerns heard."