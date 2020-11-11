Erie County unveils Shop 716 eGift Card Program encouraging residents to shop local

The eGift cards will not be accepted at large box retailers or grocery stores; they will only be accepted at participating independent local businesses.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away it means the holiday shopping season is almost upon us. But as with most things this year, that shopping season will likely be a lot different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Erie County lawmakers unveiled the Shop 716 eGift Card Program. It's part of phase two of the Erie County Back to Business Grant Program, which will work to encourage shopping at local Erie County businesses, but in a different way.

The Shop 716 eGift Card Program will utilize a buy one get one free promotion, which is estimated to create nearly $1 million in revenue for county businesses.

"So for a limited time, you can buy a gift e-card for $25, and then receive a free card in the amount of $25. The free e-cards have to be redeemed by December 30," said Deputy Erie County Executive Maria Whyte.

After purchase the eGift cards can be texted, emailed or printed for use.

The eGift cards will not be accepted at large box retailers or grocery stores; they will only be accepted at participating independent local businesses. A local business or merchant can opt-in to the program at no cost.

“When you buy local you are supporting small business owners and their families, keeping dollars here in our community and building a stronger local economy," Whyte said. "Let’s come together as a community right now to skip the big box retailers and online outlets during this shopping season and instead focus on the local businesses that are all around us and need us to come back.”