Erie County to start mailing out checks to those who overpaid on property taxes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The check will soon be in the mail. Erie County announced Friday refunds will be issued soon for residents who overpayed their 2020 property taxes.
The bills contained a small error in the amount of college chargebacks for which each community is responsible resulting in the overpayment. The county says, on average, taxpayers who were overcharged can expect a refund of $0.0679 per $1,000 of assessed value.
However, officials say if that refund amounts to $5 or less, that homeowner will not get a check, but will be issued a credit on their 2021 tax bill.
City of Tonawanda residents will be first to get their checks in early August, followed by other municipalities.