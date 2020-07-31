x
Erie County to start mailing out checks to those who overpaid on property taxes

Residents of the City of Tonawanda will be first to get refunds in early August, followed by other municipalities.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The check will soon be in the mail. Erie County announced Friday refunds will be issued soon for residents who overpayed their 2020 property taxes.

The bills contained a small error in the amount of college chargebacks for which each community is responsible resulting in the overpayment. The county says, on average, taxpayers who were overcharged can expect a refund of $0.0679 per $1,000 of assessed value.

However, officials say if that refund amounts to $5 or less, that homeowner will not get a check, but will be issued a credit on their 2021 tax bill.

City of Tonawanda residents will be first to get their checks in early August, followed by other municipalities.

