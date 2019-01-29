CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Erie County leaders will address the media at 4 p.m. as the lake-effect snow hits Western New York. County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein, Commissioner of Public Works Bill Geary, and Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Services and Homeland Security Greg Butcher will talk about what the country is doing to get ready for the storm and extreme cold.

Poloncarz has already issued a travel advisory for Buffalo and Northern Erie County until further notice. You are urged to stay off the roads so that Public Works and Emergency Services employees can do their jobs.

Erie County Department of Social Services clients are also asked to postpone their visits for today and reschedule them.

The press briefing is at 4 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Cheektowaga. We will be streaming it live online.