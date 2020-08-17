Erie County to hold household hazardous waste drop-off

One will be held in the City of Buffalo on September 26 and another will be held October 31 in the Town of Boston.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County will be holding two household hazardous waste drop-off events for the 2020 season.

One will be held in the City of Buffalo on September 26 and another will be held October 31 in the Town of Boston.

Erie County residents can properly dispose of hazardous waste that they can't put in their regular garbage.

“We have been thrilled with the response from our residents to the changes we’ve made to our HHW program,” said Commissioner Thomas Hersey. “The new registration system for our collection events has almost eliminated wait times and now the new HHW Drop-off Voucher gives residents the flexibility to make an appointment to drop-off these hazardous materials (Monday through Saturday) at a time that is convenient for them.”

You will need to register prior to the event for location and times. More details are available at www.erie.gov/recycling.

New this year, Erie County residents can get a voucher to drop off waste at a private facility in Tonawanda. For more information on this program, go to www.erie.gov/recycling or call 716-858-6800.