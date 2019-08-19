WEST SENECA, N.Y. — If you've been looking to add a kitten or cat to your family, the SPCA Serving Erie County has a purr-fect deal going on right now.

Now through Friday, September 6, you can name your own price to adopt any furry feline age 20 weeks and older. Included in the adoption is the animal's spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, initial worming, flea control medicine, feline leukemia test, microchip and much more.

The promotion applies to cats and kittens at both the SPCA located at 300 Harlem Rd. in West Seneca, as well as one of their several offsite adoption locations.

You can visit their website to see photos of cats available at the West Seneca location, or for a list of offisite locations along with photos of cats available at those sites.

If you have any questions, you can call the Adoption Desk at 716-875-7360 ext. 233.