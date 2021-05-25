Erie County Sheriff's searching for suspect who stole log splitter from Springville store

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 21-035004.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole a log splitter from an equipment supply store in Springville.

According to the sheriff's office, on the morning of May 18, an unidentified man used bolt cutters to cut a security and alarm cable that was attached to a log splitter in the parking lot of Tractor Supply located on South Cascade Road.

Based on the surveillance video from the store, a White man was seen approaching the store on an ATV, and proceeded to attach the equipment to the vehicle and cut the security cable. The man left the parking lot, and headed west.

The stolen log splitter is described as a black 30-ton Countyline.