Erie County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty scam

The department tweeted yesterday telling people to look out for potential fraud.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday the Erie County Sheriff's Office issued a fraud alert, warning people to be cautious when receiving a call about jury duty.

The department said that if somebody calls, claiming to be from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, and says you missed jury duty, it's a scam.

The Sheriff's Office didn't get into details about the scam, but just said 'there is so much wrong with this claim, so all we will say is IT IS A SCAM'

The department added that if you do get one of these calls, just hang up.