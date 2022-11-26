Erie County Sheriff's Office to give out steering wheel locks from Kia Motors Saturday

The sheriff's office said during the event, steering wheel locking devices will be distributed to Kia owners.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that it will be hosting a vehicle safety event on Saturday.

There will also be free check car seats for all parents and guardians.

The event will be held today at the Erie County Highway Department facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said it received steering wheel locks from Kia Motors and there are a limited number of steering wheel locks available, and the devices will be distributed to eligible owners only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lock Eligibility:

2011 – 2021 Kia vehicles with key start ignition;

The vehicle must be present;

Proof of Erie County residency

One per vehicle.