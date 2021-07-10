Erie County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating man last seen in Elma

Dion Dracup, 42, was last seen Monday evening at 7501 Seneca Street in the Town of Elma, when he was getting out of a vehicle.

ELMA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 42-year-old man who has gone missing.

The sheriff's office describes Dracup as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office was contacted about Dracup's disappearance on Friday night, and all searches of the area since then have been unsuccessful.