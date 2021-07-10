Erie County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating man last seen in Elma

ELMA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 42-year-old man who has gone missing.
Dion Dracup was last seen Monday evening near 7501 Seneca Street in the Town of Elma, when he was getting out of a vehicle.
The sheriff's office describes Dracup as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 180 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office was contacted about Dracup's disappearance on Friday night, and all searches of the area since then have been unsuccessful.
If you have any information about Dracup's whereabouts, the Erie County Sheriff's Office asks that you call the dispatch center at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 21-049407.