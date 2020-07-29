Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing swimmer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that a man has gone missing Tuesday after not returning to shore after he went swimming in the Niagara River.

Just before 4:30 p.m. deputies said they received reports of a man who went swimming in the east branch of the River, but never returned to shore. Investigators said two male swimmers entered the river and tried to swim to a bridge pylon, then one of the swimmers noticed the other was no longer visible.