Erie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing swimmer

Just before 4:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office recieved reports of a male who went missing while swimming in the Niagara River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that a man has gone missing Tuesday after not returning to shore after he went swimming in the Niagara River. 

Just before 4:30 p.m. deputies said they received reports of a man who went swimming in the east branch of the River, but never returned to shore. Investigators said two male swimmers entered the river and tried to swim to a bridge pylon, then one of the swimmers noticed the other was no longer visible. 

The Sheriff's Office deployed the Marine Unit, a drone and and air unit. 

The search has been paused Tuesday night due to diminishing daylight. 

