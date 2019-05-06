BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Usborne Books and More to host a Cuddle Bear fundraiser. Their conjoined efforts raised $1,500 through donations from Western New Yorkers.

The funds allowed for purchase of 92 books and Cuddle Bears, which will be used for incidents involving children. Deputies report the soft bears and colorful books help keep children calm during traumatic incidents.

The books and bears are sets that will be distributed to deputies over the next few days and will remain in patrol vehicles until they are needed.