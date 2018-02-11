BUFFALO, N.Y. - Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing elderly man.

Harold Parrish, 91, went missing from his son-in-law's house about 7 p.m. Thursday night. Police say he was traveling to his house, which is about 10 minutes away from where he was coming from, but never made it home.

He does not have cognitive issues, but he is a diabetic and will need medication.

He was driving home in a grey 2015 Kia Sportage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.

