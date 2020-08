Residents along Irish Road between Hayes Hollow and Finch roads are told to especially be aware of the situation.

The Erie County Sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid an area in the Town of Colden while a search is underway for a person they are referring to as a 'distraught' male.

It's not known if the man is armed or not.