Missing hunter located in Clarence

Search teams including Air-1, ATVs and K-9s were called out to Northfield Road shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Following a nearly two hour search, a missing hunter has been located.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said they were called out to Northfield Road in Clarence shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The search included the department's Air-1 helicopter as well as K-9s and ATVs from Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue, Swormville and Clarence Center fire departments and NYS Forest Rangers.