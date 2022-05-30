Boat safety: Erie County Sheriff's Office issues reminders as season starts

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says its marine unit has started patrolling the 90 miles of coastline around Erie County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that the marine unit had started patrolling along the almost 90 miles of coastline in the county.

"My office has two specialized boats that patrol from the Cattaraugus Creek to the northern tip of Grand Island, the Erie Barge Canal and the Buffalo River, and along the Niagara River," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said. "My deputies are there to ensure everyone has an opportunity to enjoy our great boating season and will stop anyone who is operating in an unsafe manner – this includes personal watercraft and paddle craft."

Garcia is reminding everyone to practice boat safety and about the 2019 Brianna's Law. The law requires that anyone born after 1987 to have a boat safety certificate. The law was created after a 2005 boating accident that killed 11-year-old Brianna.

Additionally, anyone operating a jet ski or personal watercraft must be certified, regardless of age.

"I want everyone to have a great time with their friends and family on the water, and one of the ways you can do that is to follow the three "C"s," Sheriff Garcia said.

The three "C"s are:

Cautious – be cautious of the waterways and surrounding vessels

Courteous – be courteous to other boaters so everyone can have a good time

Common Sense – use your common sense. If it seems dangerous or wrong – don’t do it

Garcia also reminded people to pay attention to water and weather conditions because weather can take a turn at a moments notice. People should be prepared to take shelter in a secluded bay and return to port when it is safe.