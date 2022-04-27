Erie County Sheriff's Office is recruiting Mounted Reserve Unit riders

The sheriff's office is looking for experienced riders who own their own horse to join the reserve.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for experienced horseback riders to join their Mounted Reserve Unit.

The mounted reserve currently has nine part-time reserve deputies and 20 horses, according to the sheriff's office's website. These deputies patrol home Bills games, Erie County Parks and special events at the Convention Center.

People who are interested in joining do have to meet some specific criteria:

Must have NYS Pistol Permit

Must be 21 year old or older

Must own a healthy horse that is at least 15.2 hands and with temperament suitable to Mounted Police work.

Must have at least five years of equestrian experience

Must have means to transport your horse, a horse trailer and tow vehicle

Must be available at least two days or evenings per week and willing to work year-round in all weather conditions

Must be willing to purchase uniforms and other required equipment for both the horse and themselves

Must attend and complete the NYS Peace Officer Academy and Initial 51-hour Firearms Course

Compensation for this position will be discussed upon request for application

Must be of strong moral character and will be subject to an intensive and comprehensive background investigation

Reserve deputies are peace officers that have the ability to make arrests and are outfitted with equipment including handguns and batons. These deputies provide tactical advantages when dealing with large crowds.

Mounted deputies earn about $19 an hour, according to the Erie County Sheriff's website. The sheriff's office reports that it can cost between $30,000 and $40,000 to get started, and the rider assumes all related expenses.