Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating incident at Erie County Correctional Facility

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard says no inmates or officers were injured in the incident.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Over 30 inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility are facing administrative disciplinary charges and criminal charges following an incident Monday evening.

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard says following the evening meal, approximately 38 inmates in a housing area at the correctional facility refused to lock into their housing cells. According to Howard, deputies and corrections officers were called to the housing unit, but could not enter because the inmates had barricaded the doors.

Staff ordered the inmates to lock into their housing units throughout the evening; however, it took several hours for the inmates to comply.

Howard says no inmates or officers were injured in the incident, but the housing unit did sustain some property damage.