Erie County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal accident in North Collins

The accident happened Friday morning around 7am on Route 62 between Milestrip and Wilcox Roads.
NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident on Route 62 in North Collins.

The accident happened Friday morning around 7am on Route 62 between Milestrip and Wilcox Roads.

Deputies say a pick up truck and tractor-trailer collided head on.  The driver of the pick up truck died in the accident.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. 

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident.  The identity of the person killed is being withheld pending notification of family. 

A portion of Route 62 will remain closed while crews clean up a fuel spill. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route. 

