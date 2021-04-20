Erie County Sheriff's Office hosts child car seat safety check April 24

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of child car seats are not installed correctly.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Is your child's car seat safely installed? Here's how you can get it checked.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free, car sesat safety check on Saturday, April 24 at the U-Crest Fire Hall in Cheektowaga from 11am-3pm.

Everyone will be asked to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The occupants of the vehicle will need to complete a COVID questionnaire before the seat check;

All eligible vehicle occupants must wear a mask or face covering;

Driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station;

All attendees must submit to temporal thermometer checks;

Drivers and passengers will only exit the vehicle at the car seat inspection station;

Everyone must practice social distancing guidelines.

WHEN: April 24, 11a-3p

WHERE: U-Crest Fire Hall

255 Clover Place

#Cheektowaga NY 14225 pic.twitter.com/dimR1WXVQq — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) April 20, 2021

Due to social distancing and other safety measures, there will be a limited number of seats checked.