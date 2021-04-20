Erie County Sheriff's Office hosts child car seat safety check April 24

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Is your child's car seat safely installed? Here's how you can get it checked.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free, car sesat safety check on Saturday, April 24 at the U-Crest Fire Hall in Cheektowaga from 11am-3pm.
Everyone will be asked to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Sheriff’s Office is implementing safety protocols for COVID-19.
- The occupants of the vehicle will need to complete a COVID questionnaire before the seat check;
- All eligible vehicle occupants must wear a mask or face covering;
- Driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station;
- All attendees must submit to temporal thermometer checks;
- Drivers and passengers will only exit the vehicle at the car seat inspection station;
- Everyone must practice social distancing guidelines.
Due to social distancing and other safety measures, there will be a limited number of seats checked.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of all child car seats are installed incorrectly. It's important this is done correctly because the NHTSA says car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers.