Erie County Sheriff's Office hosting recruitment event

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Erie County Fire Training Academy in Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is hosting a recruitment event for new deputies on Monday.

Candidates will have an opportunity to speak with the Sheriff's SWAT team commander, Air-One pilots, K-9 handlers, bomb squad technicians, Marine Unit members, and Road Patrol Deputies.

Attendees will also be able to see some of the agency’s specialized equipment on display and ask questions.

If you are interested in joining the ECSO, joins us 7/25 5-7p pic.twitter.com/7bg8lEyM6L — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) July 22, 2022

Applications will be available, but won't be accepted at the event. Anyone who wishes to apply will have to submit their application to Erie County's Personnel Department.