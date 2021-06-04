Erie County Sheriff's Office hosting free car seat safety checks

Anyone who plans on attending one of the car seat safety checks is asked to practice COVID-19 safety protocols.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office will be hosting several free car seat safety checks this spring for any parents or guardians who need a little help.

Due to social distancing and safety measures, a limited number of car seats will be checked, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone who plans on attending one of the events is asked to practice COVID-19 safety protocols.

Some of the protocols include:

Everyone attending the event must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire before before the seat check

Masks or face coverings must be worn, and social distancing is required

Temperature checks are required

The driver and passengers must stay in their vehicle until they are called to the inspection station

Drivers and passengers may only leave their vehicle when they reach the car seat inspection station

The Erie County Sheriff's Office plans on holding 27 car seat events between April 11 and September 25. Here's a list of the dates and locations that have been announced so far:

April 11 from 9 a.m - 1 p.m

The car seat check will be held at the ECSO Clarence Substation located at 5 Town Place in Clarence.

April 24 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The car seat check will be held at the U-Crest Fire Hall located at 255 Clover Place in Cheektowaga.

May 8 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The car seat check will be held at the ECSO Alden Substation located at 3311 Wende Road in Alden.

April 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The car seat check will be held at the ECSO Grand Island Substation located at 1856 Whitehaven Road in Grand Island.

May 1 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The car seat check will be held at the North Boston Fire Hall located at 5646 Herman Hill Road in Boston