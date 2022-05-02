Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check on Saturday

Deputies will be at Little Love Bugs Daycare at 68 Allen Street in Gowanda on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GOWANDA, N.Y. — In honor of Mother's Day, the Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

Deputies will be at Little Love Bugs Daycare at 68 Allen Street in Gowanda on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations