Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check on Sunday

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding another free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

Deputies will be at the East Amherst Fire Department at 9100 Transit Road in Amherst on Sunday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations