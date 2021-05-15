Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Springville Fire Company located 405 West Main Street in Springville. Due to social distancing and additional safety measures, the Erie County Sheriff's Office says there will be a limited number of seats checked.