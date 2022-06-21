Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat inspection Saturday in Elma

Deputies will be at the Blossom Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ELMA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little help.

Deputies will be at the Blossom Volunteer Fire Company, located at 1000 N. Blossom Rd. in Elma, on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deputies will be on hand to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations.

Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper car seat installations.