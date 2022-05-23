Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat inspection Saturday

Deputies will be at the North Boston Volunteer Fire Co. at 5646 Herman Hill Road in Hamburg on Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding another free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

Deputies will be at the North Boston Volunteer Fire Co. at 5646 Herman Hill Road in Hamburg on Sunday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations.

If you can't get to the event but are still interested in having your child's car seat inspected, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can also find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you by checking the official website for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.