Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check this weekend

The free event is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Island Fire Hall.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.

Deputies will be at the Grand Island Firehall at 2275 Baseline Road on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations

If a deputy discovers that a car seat at the event is damaged or expired, there are a limited number of seats available to replace the old one. The sheriff's office notes that the replacement car seat will only be provided to a parent or guardian if the child is present.