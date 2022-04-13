Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat safety check this weekend

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance.
Deputies will be at the Grand Island Firehall at 2275 Baseline Road on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations. Deputies will also be offering inspections and will provide instructions for proper installations
If a deputy discovers that a car seat at the event is damaged or expired, there are a limited number of seats available to replace the old one. The sheriff's office notes that the replacement car seat will only be provided to a parent or guardian if the child is present.
If you can't get to the event, but are still interested in having your child's car seat inspected, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can also find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you by checking the office website for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.