Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat inspection at Alden Farmers Market

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little help.

Deputies will be at the Alden Farmers Market on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deputies will be on hand to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations.

Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper car seat installations.

Can't make it to the Alden Farmers Market on Saturday, but still want to get your car seat looked at? Two other car seat safety checks are happening this month in Niagara County.

You can find the full details for both events below:

When: Tuesday, June 14, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Additional safety information: Call or email to reserve a time slot

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

When: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Lewiston Fire Company No 1, 145 North 6th Street, Lewiston

For more information, contact Captain Michael Salada at (716) 754-8477 or msalada@lewpd.com.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to make sure that seats are installed correctly. The safety technicians use the 'Learn, Practice, and Explain' model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose the appropriate seat for the child's age and size and how to properly install the seat.