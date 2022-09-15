Car seat checks for National Child Passenger Safety Week being held by Erie County Sheriff

Free safety checks will be held each day next week for National Child Passenger Safety Week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced Thursday that free, car seat checks are being held in Erie County next week for National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The Sheriff's certified child passenger safety technicians will be on hand to inspect car seats in various locations everyday next week to education parents on how to choose and properly install appropriate car seats for their children.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Approximately 46% of car seats are misused, so this is a perfect time to stop by one of our inspections sites to have your child’s car seat checked,” Garcia said.

Safety checks will take place at the following times and locations:

Sept.18, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sheriff’s Grand Island Substation, 1865 Whitehaven Road

Sept. 19, 4-8 p.m., Sheriff’s Clarence Substation, 2 Town Place

Sept. 20, 4-8 p.m., Sheriff’s Alden Substation, 3311 Wende Road

Sept. 21, 4-8 p.m., Sheriff’s Elma Substation, 1600 Bowen Road

Sept. 22, 4-8 p.m., Sheriff’s Colden Substation, 8812 State Road

Sept. 23, 4-8 p.m., Sheriff’s North Collins Substation, 10569 Gowanda State Road

Sept. 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Springville Fire Dept., 405 West Main St.

“Most parents think their kids are in the right seats and the seats are installed the right way,” Garcia said. “But the reality is that nearly half of car seats are installed incorrectly, leaving kids vulnerable to injury in a crash. These free events are an opportunity for parents to make sure their children are safe in their car seats and booster seats.”

If you cannot attend of these scheduled events, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

For more information on car seats and booster seats, including how to install them and choosing the right one, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.