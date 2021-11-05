x
Erie County Sheriff's Office holding car seat check Saturday

The car seat safety check will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 in the parking lot of the North Boston Volunteer Fire Hall .
Credit: Christopher Rohde - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office will be holding a free car seat safety check for any parents or guardians who need a little assistance properly installing a car seat in their vehicle.

The car seat safety check will be held Saturday, November 6 in the parking lot of the North Boston Volunteer Fire Hall located at 5646 Herman Hill Road in Boston. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, a limited number of car seats will be checked due to social distancing and other additional safety measures. Anyone who plans on attending the event is urged to practice COVID-19 protocols.

The sheriff's office is asking for participants to be patient and to check the schedule for other nearby events.

