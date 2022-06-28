Erie County Sheriff's Office holding free car seat inspection Saturday in Alden

Deputies will be at the Alden Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is holding a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little help.

Deputies will be at the Alden Farmers’ Market, located at 13119 Broadway, on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deputies will be on hand to answer any questions, and to help with car seat installations.

Deputies will also be offering seat inspections and will provide instructions for proper car seat installations.

If you can't get to the event, but are still interested in having your child's car seat inspected, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can also find more information about any upcoming car seat safety checks in your area by clicking here.