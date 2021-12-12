Erie County Sheriff's Office collecting food, personal items for Response to Love Center

The food drive will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Mounted Reserve Unit is getting in the holiday spirit this weekend by hosting its annual Christmas food drive for the Response to Love Center.

The food drive will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Deputies and horses will be at Market in the Square in the Southgate Plaza located at 940 Union Road in West Seneca.

Deputies will be collecting perishable and non-perishable food, as well as diapers, personal items and paper products. The Sheriff's Office will also be accepting cash donations with their "Loot in the Boot" program.

All of the donations will go directly to the Response to Love Center.