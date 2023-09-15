Erie County Sheriff's Office holding Citizen Academy

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is inviting the community to learn more about the office through its fall Citizen Academy.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is inviting community members interested in learning more about their office to consider joining the fall Citizen Academy.

The academy begins on Oct. 4 and runs every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Nov. 29.

The citizens academy will give people the chance to learn about the different divisions of the sheriff's office and what the office does to serve and protect the citizens of Erie County.

Those interested in participating can send an email to Chief Mitchell Martin at Mitchell.Martin@erie.gov with the subject "request enrollment in the 2023 Fall Citizen Academy." A follow-up email will be sent after with more details on where to go for the first day.

Space is limited, and reservations are required to participate.

