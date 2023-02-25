Erie County Sheriff's Office on alert during 'Day of Hate'

The sheriff's office is staying in contact with local groups such as the Jewish Federation to address any potential concerns in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office was on alert Saturday for the so-called Day of Hate against Jewish people and institutions.

The sheriff's office is prepared to respond if any threat or incident happens, but so far no reports have come through. It is also coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement, and staying in contact with local groups such as the Jewish Federation to address any potential concerns in Western New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, at a synagogue Saturday morning in New York City, spoke out against anti-Semitism and racism.