BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is adding a second therapy dog to their K-9 unit.

The dog, named Kojak, will work in the Alden School District with Deputy Ashley Piel. They recently completed the Law Enforcement and Multi-discipline Crime Against Children Investigative Therapy Dog Course in Cocoa, Florida. Kojak is a 2-year-old Native American Indian Dog.

Deputy Piel and K-9 Kojak completed obedience techniques, behavioral observation training, vehicle ops, investigative and interview techniques.

The therapy dogs is designed to help police and victims during investigations of crime against children.

Erie County Sheriff's Office

“Our first K9 teamed was well received,” says Sheriff Timothy Howard in a statement. “And when Deputy Piel approached us about training a second K9 and pairing it with the SRO unit, I thought it was a tremendous idea. Not only can Kojak help in a traumatic situation, but he can help eliminate any anxiety of a student speaking to the SRO about a personal matter.”

Deputy Piel and K-9 Kojak will work along with Deputy Gordon and K-9 Loki at school incidents, fatal accidents and other incidents that they can bring comfort to victims and first responders.

Funding for travel to training was covered by the Sheriff's 21st Century Foundation.

