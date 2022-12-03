Erie County Sheriff's Office adds Monday evening car seat checks

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced the additional night of checks to meet demand.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet demand, the Erie County Sheriff's Office will be adding weekly free car seat inspections on Monday nights.

Earlier this week, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced the addition of Monday night safety checks that will be available as an alternative to the ones available on the weekends.

“Due to the demand for car seat inspections,” stated Sheriff Garcia, “I wanted to add an additional day for parents and guardians to have their car seat inspected and ensure its proper installation and seat safety. I realize not everyone can travel to our weekend events due to schedules or locations, so these weekly events will offer an alternative to the Saturday or Sunday events.”

The inspections will take place at the Clarence Substation at 5 Town Place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you cannot attend one of these new events, you can make an appointment with a local fitting station. You can find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

For more information on car seats and booster seats, including how to install them and choosing the right one, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.