Erie County Sheriff's looking for help in pair of stolen vehicle incidents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone might know something about a pair of stolen vehicle incidents in the Southtowns.
The first happened on Wednesday, September 16 in the Town of Boston. Sometime between 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m., a pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of a home. Deputies say that the person who took it then made a purchase at a McDonald's in Gowanda around 11 p.m.
The truck was later found abandoned alongside a road in the Town of Boonsboro, Maryland.
Then, on or about Saturday, September 12, the department says a dirt bike was taken during the overnight hours from the garage of a home in the Town of Colden. The 2004 KTM 85 SX dirt bike is described as orange, black and white, with the number '81' attached. It has not been recovered.
If you know anything about either of these incidents, you're asked to call the Sheriff's office at 858-2903.