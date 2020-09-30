Erie County Sheriff's looking for help in pair of stolen vehicle incidents

Earlier this month, a pick-up truck, since recovered, was taken from the Town of Boston and a dirt bike was stolen from Town of Concord.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone might know something about a pair of stolen vehicle incidents in the Southtowns.

The first happened on Wednesday, September 16 in the Town of Boston. Sometime between 7:30 p.m. -10:30 p.m., a pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of a home. Deputies say that the person who took it then made a purchase at a McDonald's in Gowanda around 11 p.m.

The truck was later found abandoned alongside a road in the Town of Boonsboro, Maryland.

Then, on or about Saturday, September 12, the department says a dirt bike was taken during the overnight hours from the garage of a home in the Town of Colden. The 2004 KTM 85 SX dirt bike is described as orange, black and white, with the number '81' attached. It has not been recovered.