Erie County Sheriff K-9s outfitted with protective vests thanks to Nardin students, Medaille Vet Tech Club

Bullet and stab protective vests provided by non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pair of Erie County Sheriff K-9 officers will be better protected thanks to the efforts of students at Nardin Academy and members of the Medaille College Vet Tech Club.

Both groups held fundraisers to sponsor the stab and bullet proof vests provided by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

Sheriff Howard stated, “I can’t thank the students at Nardin Academy and the members of Medaille’s Vet Tech Club for these incredible donations. I know they both worked hard to collect donations that went to Vested Interest in K9s, so our work dogs and Deputies could be protected. Thank you.”

The new body armor for K9 Ares will be embroidered with the sentiment "Gifted by the Medialle College Vet Tech Club and Bo's will be embroidered with "Gifted by Nardin Academy High School Students".