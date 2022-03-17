x
Police investigate fatal accident in the Town of Alden

The accident happened on Walden Avenue between Wende and Zoeller roads around 3am.
ALDEN, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident n the Town of Alden Thursday morning. 

The accident happened on Walden Avenue between Wende and Zoeller roads around 3am. 

Officials say a Sheriff's Corrections Officer assigned to patrol observed a box truck leave the roadway, striking a utility pole and then coming to rest on the bank of Ellicott Creek 

The driver of the truck was deceased.  Investigators believe a medical episode led to the accident. The name of the driver has not been released. 

That section of Walden Avenue will be closed while police continue to investigate the accident. 

