Erie County Sheriff's detective honored for rescuing man from fire

Daniel Walczak is credited with running into a burning shed and rescuing an older Orchard Park man on April 8.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's detective was honored Friday for rescuing an Orchard Park man from a fire.

Detective Daniel Walczak was presented with a Congressional Commendation and a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. He's credited with running into a burning shed and rescuing an older man on April 8.

The Army veteran was recognized by Congressman Chris Jacobs and other local leaders.

"Detective Walczak's actions prevented the main from dying in these flames and went above and beyond the call of duty, endangering his life for the safety of another citizen," Jacobs said.