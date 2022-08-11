Deputies seize 5 pounds of meth, 470 doses of steroids in parking lot of Blasdell supermarket

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said its Narcotics and Intelligence Unit developed information that a suspect was traveling to WNY to deliver the drugs.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — A Tennessee man is facing charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office says he traveled to WNY to deliver narcotics.

They say deputies from the department's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit developed information that a suspect was heading to the Buffalo area to deliver methamphetamine.

That suspect, 45-year-old Joseph Esposito of Murfreesboro, TN, was found in the parking lot of a Blasdell grocery store Wednesday just before 7 p.m. In his vehicle, deputies allegedly discovered about 5 pounds of methamphetamine and 470 doses of steroids

Esposito was arrested and is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of methamphetamine, two felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and a felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle without a license and a violation for operating a vehicle without a license.