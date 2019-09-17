ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — An Erie County Sheriff's deputy already in legal trouble is facing another lawsuit.

A man from Cattaraugus County says he was assaulted by Deputy Kenneth Achtyl and two other deputies during a traffic stop in Springville last year.

Achtyl has already been sued and charged over an incident caught on body camera at a Bills game two years ago. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges of assault, official misconduct, and falsifying business records. The judge set jury selection to start September 19.

He is also on administrative leave from the sheriff's office.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Sheriff's Office for a comment, but have not heard back.

You can read the lawsuit here:

RELATED: September trial set for deputy involved in Bills game altercation

RELATED: DA Flynn: Deputy Kenneth Achtyl "crossed the line"

RELATED: Erie County D.A. on deputy charges: "the video speaks for itself"