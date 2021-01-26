Erie County Sheriff's asking for help locating man who threw gas grenade at patrol vehicle

Deputies say a vehicle refused to comply with a traffic stop on Route 438 and the driver allegedly tossed a "non-lethal chemical grenade" at the patrol vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly deployed a gas grenade at a deputy over the weekend.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Sunday around 6:15 p.m. deputies tried to pull over a vehicle on Route 438 in the Seneca Nation of Indians' Cattaraugus Territories. However, deputies say the vehicle refused to comply and the driver allegedly tossed a "non-lethal chemical grenade" at the patrol vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office says powder residue from the gas grenade made its way into the cabin of the patrol vehicle. The powder allegedly caused a reaction and due to the deputy's discomfort, as well as safety issues, the officer ended the vehicle pursuit.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, and was later released from the hospital.

Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify the vehicle, the driver and/or any people who may be associated with the incident. The vehicle is described as an older model white pickup truck that was towing a trailer. It might have been a Dodge truck.

The trailer is described as a "black tandem-axle utility trailer with round tubing railings carrying an older model ATV and several tires." The trailer did not have a ramp or gate, and was said to be missing a rear passenger tail light. Also, deputies say the trailer’s license plate appeared to be from another state.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Route 438.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL 21-005921.